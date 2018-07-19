Bristol Palin has signed on to MTV’s Teen Mom OG as a new series regular for the upcoming season, Deadline has learned.

Palin will join cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell when the series returns this fall.

Teen Mom OG follows the lives of Amber, Catelynn and Maci who were featured on the first season of 16 and Pregnant; it documents their first years of motherhood and the strain on family and romantic relationships. Palin, who now has three children, was 17 when her first child, Tripp, was born.

Teen Mom OG‘s season return last fall saw record ratings for MTV. It opened with a 1.25 (adults 18-34), up 19% compared with the previous season average and was the biggest Teen Mom debut in three seasons.

Palin’s recent TV appearances include a stint on the fall 2010 season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars where she reached the finals, finishing in third place. She returned to the show in 2012 as a member of the all-star cast in Season 15, where was eliminated in the fourth week of competition. That same year she also starred in Lifetime’s Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp. She also authored a memoir Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far, released in summer 2011.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 PM on MTV.

Palin’s casting was first reported by TMZ.