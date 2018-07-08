Little to nothing is known about the Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Captain Marvel — but we do know that the pic has been wrapped.

Brie Larson, Academy Award-winning actress and star of Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie, posted a captionless picture of the Captain Marvel clapperboard with a decorated calendar announcing that July 6 was the last day of shooting.

Of course, true to Marvel Cinematic Universe form, no secrets or hints were given away from this photo. However, the clapperboard is filled with autographs from what is assumed to be the cast and crew of the movie. So if you can find any Easter eggs in there, more power to you.

And since Marvel Studios won’t be making an appearance at Comic-Con in a couple of weeks, this may be the only kind of Captain Marvel news we get in a long time. We kind of saw a cameo of Captain Marvel in the post-credits scene of Infinity War, but other than that, we have nothing else to gnaw on.

Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release date. Set in the ’90s, the movie follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when her DNA was fused with that of an alien during an accident. The movie will mark the penultimate installment of MCU’s Phase 3.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed Captain Marvel from a script from a writing team that included Boden and Fleck as well as Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensch. The film also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, and Djimon Hounsou.