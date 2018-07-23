Brave director Brenda Chapman and Enchanted helmer Kevin Lima have launched ‘Twas Entertainment, setting a first-look deal at 20th Century Fox to produce live-action, hybrid and animated films.

Along with the news comes word of their first project: The Cartoon Touch, which the pair wrote, is now set up at Fox Family. Plot details are under wraps.

“For years, we have worked parallel paths creating films we’re each extremely proud of,” the pair said in announcing the deal. “Now, by combining our talents in ‘Twas Entertainment, we’re stepping into a new and thrilling phase of our careers and are looking forward to gathering old and new collaborators who share our goal: family films with big heart, infectious humor and genuine intelligence.”

Chapman wrote and directed Disney/Pixar’s Oscar-winning Brave, becoming first female director of a feature animated film at a major studio. Her credits include The Prince of Egypt, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Lima directed the Amy Adams-starring live-action hybrid Enchanted (which is getting a sequel) as well as the fellow Disney pics A Goofy Movie and Tarzan. He recently won a DGA Award for Eloise at Christmastime.

He and Chapman worked together on The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Both are repped by WME. Chapman is also repped by Candace Carlo and Lima by Joel McKuin.