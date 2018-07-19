Some interesting Breaking Bad tidbits have emerged from Conan O’Brien’s annual excursion to Comic-Con. As the comedian noted, “This is our fourth year at Comic-Con. That’s right. I’ve been coming to Comic-Con for four years. Or to put that in terms everyone at Comic-Con understands, “17 Spiderman movies.”

To celebrate that return and the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, O’Brien interviewed series stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, and showrunner Vince Gilligan.

In the course of those interviews, a few items came to light:

*** For one, Bryan Cranston doesn’t think that Walter White is dead, since he hasn’t seen a coroner’s report or obituary;

*** Series creator Vince Gilligan once contemplated killing off Walt Jr., a pitch that horrified his writers;

*** Gilligan also shared that his mother didn’t like the way the series ended;

*** Betsy Brandt, who played Marie Schrader on the series, admits she originally thought it was a comedy;

Some clips from the Conan interviews: