Bravo Media has given the green light to Real Men Watch Bravo, a new late-night talk show executive produced by Andy Cohen and Jerry O’Connell with O’Connell to host, set for premiere this fall.

Each episode will feature O’Connell, alongside a panel of male celebrities, comics and tastemakers, discussing the buzziest Bravo moments and a variety of topics steeped in pop culture.

Bravo Media

The description per Bravo: O’Connell “From offering advice to The Real Housewives from every franchise to taking sides on some of the most controversial Bravo feuds, Jerry is truly a walking encyclopedia of Bravo history. Real Men Watch Bravo will offer unprecedented access to the male point of view pertaining to all things Bravo and entertainment. Whether realizing they were a die-hard Vanderpump Rules fan after being introduced to the sizzling series by their girlfriends or learning how to cook the perfect filet from binging Top Chef episodes for hours, these men are unapologetic Bravoholics and hope to encourage others to step out of the shadows and admit what some have known all along…Real Men Watch Bravo.”

O’Connell is known for his starring role in comedy Carter and he recently recurred on Billions. He’s repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment and Steve Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham.

Cohen and his production company Most Talkative are under a deal with Bravo, under which he serves as host and executive producer of Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen and as executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise.

Real Men Watch Bravo is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Andy Cohen and Jerry O’Connell serving as Executive Producers.