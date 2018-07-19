The iconic home that served as the exterior of TV’s Brady Bunch is up for sale. But among those eyeing the property are developers who may consider tearing it down.

The house, located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, CA., is listed for $1.85 million in the multiple listings service and just went on the market. The listing calls the proerty “the second-most photographed home in the United States,” after the White House.

The residence is two bedrooms with three bathrooms and boasts two master suites. It boasts 2477 square feet on a lot size approximately a third of an acre. The house is on sale for the first time in 45 years, having been bought by its current owners in 1973.

The home was used in the exterior shots of the Brady Bunch series, with interiors done at a sound stage. The beloved Sherwood Schwartz sitcom aidred from September 1969 to March 1974, revolving around a large blended familly. While never a critics favorite or ratings giant, its frequent reruns turned it into a cult classic, spawning a series of TV spinoffs, reunion films, and stage plays.

“I have several buyers already interested,” said Jodie Levitus Francisco, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway. “They’re developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.