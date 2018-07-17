“I love you,” the small-town Baptist pastor tell his son, “but we cannot see a way that you can live under this roof if you’re gonna fundamentally go against the grain of our beliefs.” And when 19-year-old Jared admits to his folks, “I think about men — I don’t know why,” he is faced with an ultimatum: Attend a conversion-therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith.

Here’s the first trailer for Boy Erased, starring Lucas Hedges as the young man who is struggling to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman play his disapproving parents in writer-director Joel Edgerton’s film that based on a true story. He also co-stars in the drama alongside Cherry Jones, Michael “Flea” Balzary, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Théodore Pellerin, Madelyn Cline and Britton Sear.

Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Edgerton produced the film, which is based on Garrard Conley’s memoir Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family. Focus Features opens it November 2 in select theaters. Have a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.