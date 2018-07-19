Boom Studios! is expanding its executive ranks a year after 20th Century Fox bought a significant minority stake in the company. Boom!, which controls the largest library of comic book IP outside of Marvel and DC, has hired Averie Huffine to head its TV department as VP of Development. She will oversee the TV efforts for Boom!, which has a first-look TV development deal at 20th Century TV Studio. Huffine will report to Stephen Christy, Boom!’s President of Development.

Averie comes to Boom! Studios from Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures, where she helped build the company’s television presence and oversaw such projects as Drifter, written by Mattson Tomlin with Marc Webb directing, and Darktown written by Damani Johnson with Charles McDougall directing and Jamie Foxx producing. On the feature side she brought in the bestselling novel Beneath a Scarlett Sky by Mark Sullivan with Tom Holland attached to star.

Boom! Studios Logo

Prior to Pascal Pictures, Huffine worked in the television department for Nicky Weinstock’s Invention Films and worked for Sara Colleton at Colleton films where she was involved in development and production on Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal TV series for NBC as well as his NBC pilot Mockingbird Lane. Huffine began her career as a page in the NBC Page Program.

Boom! has The Woods in development at Syfy with Brad Peyton attached to direct and Old City Blues at Makeready with Arash Amel writing and Gore Verbinski attached to direct. At 20th Century Fox Boom! has in development Mouse Guard with Wes Ball attached to direct and Matt Reeves attached to produce, Imagine Agents and Bolivar, both with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps attached to produce, Goldie Vance with Rashida Jones writing/directing and Kerry Washington attached to produce, and Irredeemable with Adam McKay attached to direct from a script by Tommy Wirkola.