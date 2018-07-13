Ahead of its premiere at Outfest, we’re getting the first look at Bonding, a short-form dark comedy from Rightor Doyle (You’re The Worst). Set for release in 2018, blackpills is the studio, with Anonymous Content executive producing.

Written, directed and executive produced by Doyle, Bonding is loosely based on Doyle’s life experiences. Zoe Levin (Palo Alto), Brendan Scannell (Heathers) and Micah Stock (Escape at Dannemora) star in the series that tells the story of long lost high school BFFs who reconnect in an unexpected way. Pete (Scannell), a recently out gay man, and Tiff (Levin), a grad student, hope to pick up right where they left off. But Tiff has a little secret: she’s one of New York City’s top dominatrixes, and she’s about to tie Pete up in her underground world of sexual secrecy and BDSM. The series consists of seven episodes and was filmed on location in New York last fall.

“This is the first time we’ve co-produced with Anonymous Content, and we are very proud of this collaboration. Recognizing the quality and treatment of the issues explored in the series and films they produce, this collaboration between blackpills and Anonymous Content holds the promise of good things to come,” says Patrick Holzman, Founder of blackpills.

Doyle is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman. Levin is repped by Anonymous Content. Scannell is repped by Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Stock is repped by ICM and Anonymous Content.

Check out the trailer above.