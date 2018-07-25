Louis Shaw Milito and Phil Conserva’s recently launched Boilermaker Entertainment has signed a multi-picture deal with Arclight Films.

Under the pact, Boilermaker and Arclight will develop and produce a minimum of four films over the course of five years. The first project to come out of the partnership will be based on the female-fueled sci-fi novel, ISAN: International Sensory Assassin Network, written by Mary Ting.

The deal was brokered by Alan Brown, who will executive produce along with Italia Gandolfo of Vesuvian Media Group, with whom Boilermaker has signed a first-look. Milito, Conserva and Gary Hamilton of Arclight will serve as producers.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Gary and Arclight Films who have a proven track-record of making captivating movies. The story and content of ISAN is compelling with its dystopian setting where truth struggles to be heard and women kick ass. We’re looking forward to bringing this timely and inspiring project, among others, to the big screen,” commented producers Milito and Conserva, who spent 15 years working on popular CBS procedural CSI.

“This is just the start of a relationship where I see no boundaries to our collaboration and business plans,” said Hamilton. “Louis and Phil have a solid reputation in the industry making this partnership the natural next step between our companies. I look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Boilermaker and together producing exceptional films with mass appeal and worldwide box office potential.”

As we revealed during Cannes, sales outfit Arclight’s most recent production is sci-fi thriller Possessor from director Brandon Cronenberg, set to star Andrea Riseborourgh and Christopher Abbot. Other recent releases include First Reformed from director and writer Paul Schrader, starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, and the biopic action-adventure Jungle starring Daniel Radcliffe. The current slate includes Hotel Mumbai starring Armie Hammer and Dev Patel,Triple Threat starring Chinese stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen and Celina Jade and Guardians Of The Tomb starring Kellan Lutz, Kelsey Grammer, and Li Bingbing.

Boilermaker is is repped by CAA and managed by The Nacelle Company’s Matt Ochacher.