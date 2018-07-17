“How many more Galileos do you want,” screams an exasperated Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) as Freddy Mercury (Rami Malek) demands one more vocal take for the song that gives the movie previewed in this new trailer its name: Bohemian Rhapsody.

The new trailer gives us a better backstage glimpse than a previous teaser, and though the non-Mercury Queen members get their share of screen time (including Gwilym Lee as a spot-on Brian May, pictured above with Malek), Bohemian Rhapsody is “his story” as the trailer says, not really needing explanation beyond Malek-as-Mercury’s response to the complaining Roger Taylor: “Roger,” Malek’s Mercury replies calmly, “there’s only room in this band for one hysterical queen.”

The trailer also includes the pounding stomp-clap-stomp-stomp-clap moments at the creation of the bound-for-stadiums “We Will Rock You,” and a bit of foreshadowing what lies ahead for done-too-soon Mercury.

Here’s the official movie synopsis: Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his band mates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

The sole credited director is Bryan Singer. Joining Malek, Lee and Hardy in the 20th Century Fox biopic are Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers. Graham King produces.

Last month, 20th Century Fox confirmed that Singer, though fired from the 20th Century Fox/GK Films/New Regency film, would receive the directing credit. Singer was dismissed after going AWOL for three days on the set, prior to the resurfacing of past sexual abuse allegations). When 20th denied Singer’s request for time off, Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher was left to finish the film, which had three weeks left to shoot.

20th Century Fox releases Bohemian Rhapsody November 2. Take a look at the trailer above.