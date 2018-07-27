“There was no violence. You’re mistaken. Completely wrong,” Bobby Brown told reporters at TCA where he had come to plug his image-rehabilitation two-part movie, The Bobby Brown Story, premiering on BET on September 4 and 5.

The topic came up when Brown said he had “no regrets” in his life. A reporter noted he has said he plans to build a domestic violence shelter in honor of his dead daughter Bobbi Kristina, and asked “does that lack of regret extend to violent instances” his daughter “witnessed as a child.”

“There was no violent incidents between me and Whitney,” Brown shot back.

The reporter noted there was a 911 domestic violence call to his home.

“No, there wasn’t. you’re mistaken. you’re completely wrong,” Brown insisted.

Another reporter jumped in to say the 911 call would be a matter of public record, and that police called to his house reported Houston had a bruised face and cut lip.

“It’s from years ago but it is a 911 call. It’s in public records,” the reporter insisted.

“The public record is wrong,” Brown explained.

In December of 2003 police responded to a domestic-violence 911 call to the Georgia home of Brown and Houston, according to multiple press reports. Brown was charged with battery following what press reports, citing police records, described as a domestic altercation in which Brown allegedly threatened to beat Houston and then hit her in the face.

In 2016, Brown said he hit Houston but was not a violent man, telling Robin Roberts in a 20/20 interview that he struck Houston at a time he was trying to maintain sobriety.

During the TCA panel for the BET two-parter in which he is played by Woody McClain, Brown insisted his life had no scandals, “just juicy” bits.

“People don’t understand that the stories that have been told about me are untrue,” Brown said. “They are false,” Brown insisted in the face of fact. And why not – it’s working for the President of the United States.

“We are correcting everything the press has believed about me,” Brown said of the BET project. “I’m able to tell my story from what I know. My truth. That’s the basic reason we did this film.”

“The press has gotten the wrong impression of me, of our relationship. What me and Whitney went through is what we went through. You are the press, you’re going to be the press. I’m not the press. I’m Bobby.”

Asked if he was creeped out being inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where TCA is being held and where Houston died in 2012. “No this is the place they chose” for this event, suggesting the spirit of his former wife “is probably still here” and it feels “good to be here and to promote this movie and to be able to smile and be her with my wife and kids.”

The two-parter’s Q&A ended after Brown insisted that police records are fake news, after which BET’s head of original programming Connie Orlando announced there would be the usual TCA scrum period during which panelists take more questions, that are not transcribed.

Before reporters could make bets among themselves as to whether the scrum would be scrubbed, Orlando took the microphone again to announce she had been told “we’ve run out of time” and there would be no scrum. Brown and the other panelists left the stage.