Celebrated investigative Watergate journalist Bob Woodward is set to put Donald Trump’s presidency under a microscope in the upcoming book Fear: Trump in the White House, which will be available for your reading pleasure on Sept. 11 — just in time for midterm elections.

In his 40-year career, Woodward has written best-selling books on presidential administrations including All The President’s Men and The Final Days, which put the spotlight on President Richard Nixon. He partnered with his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein to write both books. In 1976, All the President’s Men went on to become a feature film starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman which earned four Academy Awards, while The Final Days became a TV movie in 1989.

According to the Washington Post, the book, which will be Woodward’s 19th, “reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Donald Trump’s White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies.”