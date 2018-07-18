The American cast of the London hit musical Girl From The North Country was announced by Off Broadway’s Public Theater today, with Mare Winningham (The Affair) taking the role that won Scottish actress Shirley Henderson a 2018 Olivier Award.

Broadway veteran Stephen Bogardus will take the lead actor role of Nick Laine, which earned an Olivier nomination for Ciaran Hinds, and Glee‘s Samantha Marie Ware has been cast in the supporting role of Marianne Laine, which won Sheila Atim an Olivier.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country, which includes such classic Dylan songs as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “I Want You,” “Slow Train,” “Forever Young,” “Idiot Wind” and the title number, begins previews at The Public’s Newman Theater on Tuesday, September 11, with an official opening on Monday, October 1 and runs through Sunday, November 4.

In addition to Winningham (who plays Elizabeth Laine), Bogardus and Ware, the complete American cast includes Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Sydney James Harcourt (Joe Scott), Matthew Frederick Harris (Ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (Ensemble), Rachel Stern (Ensemble) and Chelsea Lee Williams (Ensemble).

“I just couldn’t be more thrilled with this amazing company,” said McPherson. “We’re all so looking forward to presenting Girl from the North Country to New York audiences at The Public, just a few blocks from where Bob Dylan began his journey into legend.”

As described by The Public, the new musical “weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul…Dylan’s inimitable songbook is authentically transformed by McPherson into an achingly beautiful story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934.”

The sold-out run at London’s Old Vic ran from July 8 to October 7, 2017, then made a West End transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre for a 12-week engagement that ended March 24, 2018. In addition to the Off Broadway run, the musical plans a Toronto engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre from February to March 2019.

Winningham’s recent credits include Showtime’s The Affair and four seasons of FX’s American Horror Story. She was nominated in 2014 for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for the Broadway production of Casa Valentina.

Bogardus’ stage credits include Falsettoland, Love! Valour! Compassion!, White Christmas and Bright Star.

In addition to Glee, Ware has appeared on Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.