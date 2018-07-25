Alicia Coppola (Shameless) is set as a series regular opposite Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas in Blood & Treasure, CBS’ hourlong serialized action-adventure series set to premiere in summer 2019.

Written by Matthew Federman & Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure, which hails from CBS Television Studios alongside Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content, centers on a brilliant antiquities expert, Danny (Barr), and a cunning art thief, Lexi (Pernas), who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Coppola will play Dr. Ana Castilla, a world-renowned adventurer and archeologist.

The role marks a return to CBS for Coppola, who starred on the network’s series Jericho, and reunites her with Federman and Scaia, who were writers on the action-drama series. Coppola was most recently seen in a key recurring role on Shameless. She’s repped by Leslie Allan-Rice Management, Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and attorney Derek Kroeger.