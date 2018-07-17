EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton and Mia Wasikowska have been to set to star in Blackbird, an English-language remake of Bille August’s 2014 Danish-language pic Silent Heart. The Millennium Films pic will be directed by Notting Hill and My Cousin Rachel helmer Roger Michell and penned by the original movie’s screenwriter Christian Torpe. Shooting in set to start in August in London.

The drama centers on a a terminally ill mother who brings her family together for one last weekend before she commits suicide. Keaton will play the mother, Lily, while Winslet and Wasikowsa will play her daughters.

Sherryl Clark is producing with Millennium’s David Bernardi. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger are executive producing.

Keaton is currently shooting Sierra/Affinity’s comedy Poms, about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Jackie Weaver, Rhea Perlman and Pam Grier are among the cast. She’s repped by WME.

Winslet is shooting Fox’s Avatar sequels that reunite her with Titanic helmer James Cameron. She’s with CAA.

Wasikowska is on screens in Damsel opposite Rob Pattinson, and follows that with Nicolas Pesce’s Piercing which will bow next year. She is repped by WME, RGM in Australia and attorney Sloane, Offer.