One of the biggest mysteries in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world may soon be revealed in a forthcoming book. Bloomberg News reporter Matthew Leising reports that Satoshi Nakamoto, the legendary “inventor” of bitcoin, may be working on a tell-all that will clear up the identity of who ignited the blockchain and cryptocurrency world with the publication of a white paper in 2008.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has never been revealed, although a few people have claimed the crown, offering little proof that would satisfy the computer scientists who largely define the community. It is unclear whether “Satoshi” is a real person, and may be several people. To date, little has been heard from the creator, who is said to hold several billion in bitcoins from early efforts.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is created by “mining” a blockchain, which rewards users who solve complex equations. Although some liken it to the tulip craze and other speculative investments, it has attracted numerous world class investors and financial institutions. As of July 1, a single bitcoin is currently worth around $6,400 USD, but has been as high as $20,000 per single coin. Only 21 million bitcoin will ever exist in the complex system designed by Nakamoto, making it a finite resource.