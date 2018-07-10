It looks like the smooth space-age swag of Lando Calrissian is returning to help the Rebellion (or maybe the First Order?) in Star Wars: Episode IX. Billy Dee Williams, who originated the role in Empire Strikes Back, is set to don the cape as Lando in the forthcoming installment of the Disney/Lucasfilm franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams will be returning to Star Wars as Lando who was recently portrayed by Donald Glover in the Star Wars standalone prequel Solo. With many actors from the original Star Wars franchise reprising their role in the new movies, there have been rumors and speculations on fan sites about Williams’ return. No details have been given about how Lando will be involved in the ninth installment of the intergalactic saga.

Williams is the latest actor to join the J.J. Abrams-directed Episode IX. Last week, Keri Russell, a frequent Abrams collaborator also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. They will join Star Wars regulars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver. The movie is set to open Dec. 20, 2019.