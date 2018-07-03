Gkids and Studiocanal have enlisted a host of Brit actors to voice the English-language version of animated family feature The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales.

Bill Bailey (Hot Fuzz), Adrian Edmonson (War & Peace), Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Justin Edwards (The Thick Of It), comedian Phil Jupitus and Giles New (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) will lend their voices to the story of an unusual farm which is home to a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays a stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. Directors Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert adapted Renner’s graphic novel.

Animation specialist Gkids will release the well-traveled French pic stateside this fall following its Annecy Film Festival debut last year. Studiocanal handled sales as well as the French and upcoming UK release.

Renner and producer Didier Brunner previously collaborated on 2014 Oscar-nominated animation Ernest & Celestine, which was also distributed by New York-based Gkids.