As the World Cup races towards its France v. Croatia final this weekend, a lot of Hollywood sipped on another cup of coffee this morning to the latest round of its own small screen tournament, with the announcement of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

That java probably tasted pretty good if you were Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu’s big winner of last year The Handmaid’s Tale, Benedict Cumberbatch of Showtime’s Patrick Melrose, Claire Foy in her last stint on The Crown or the now eligible again heavyweight of HBO’s Game of Thrones. However, for others who did not hear their names read by Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley or New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold just now and were left out of the TV Academy race, their coffee may have suddenly become quite bitter, if you know what I mean?

Here are some of those snubbed that really left a bad taste in our mouth. Who do you think was overlooked for this year’s Emmys? Tell us.

Roseanne – After star Barr’s online racist rant, ABC’s pink-slipping of the ratings winner and the network pulling the plug on the FYC campaign, it seemed unlikely that the short lived revival of the blue collar comedy would be a serious contender. Yet, hope sprung eternal for John Goodman or Sara Gilbert. In the end the show only delivered a nom for Laurie Metcalf. Of course, there’s The Conners spinoff coming so perhaps next year the laughs will return for the gang.

Jane Fonda – The Oscar winner’s Grace & Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin was nominated once again but there was no repeat performance for the resurgent Fonda in 2018.

Will & Grace – Well watched, the return of the once influential and well past Emmy-rewarded sitcom was still left out of the Best Comedy race for its ninth season and only saw traction for Megan Mullally in the Supporting Category.

The Looming Tower – Star Jeff Daniels got a Best Actor nomination but oddly Hulu’s outstanding Limited Series on the lead-up to the attack of 9/11 was non-starter itself.

Mandy Moore – The This Is Us star flexed some serious dramatic muscle this year with loss and mourning on the NBC tearjerker. Co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were recognized again this morning but sadly, it all ended in Emmy tears for the snubbed Moore.

The Good Doctor – Shockingly after a big FYC campaign, The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore and the ABC hit itself was not in good health when it came to Emmys today.

Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke – The HBO blockbuster and two-time Emmy Best Drama winner is back after a year out of the race and battling for that TV Iron Throne again. However, in GoT‘s penultimate season and up as contenders in the Lead Actor and Lead Actress categories for the first time, the King of the North and the Mother of Dragons are seemingly on ice even as co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage got Supporting Actor noms.

Modern Family – long story short, an era has passed.

Mindhunter – Primarily helmed by David Fincher, the Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Hannah Gross- led Netflix serial killer series was a masterstroke but obviously didn’t get stuck in TV Academy members’ heads in the right way. Having launched its first season back in October 2017 was this an Emmy case of out of sight, out of mind?

Alison Brie – There was no glow on the Glow star. Let’s get in the ring and really work this big oversight out.

Twin Peaks – Well, as odd and mind blowing as the Showtime limited series was, being left out in the woods by the TV Academy is a chilling cup of Joe for David Lynch and star Kyle MacLachlan. Lynch for a directing nom but on prestige value alone the return of the groundbreaking series looked to be a lock for Limited Series.

Jimmy Fallon – Turns out nice guys don’t just finish last this year with Emmy voters, the Tonight Show and its host don’t even get on the Variety Talk field.

Holly Taylor – We’ve literally and figuratively watched her grow up on the small screen as the daughter of Soviet moles in The Americans to become one of the finest actors of her generation. Yet, for the FX drama’s final season, there was no collusion to reward a job so very well done. Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell and the series itself were nominated but that Paige Jennings spinoff better come now to show TV Academy voters how wrong they were on overlooking Taylor.

Alias Grace – That other show based on a Margaret Atwood book did very well this morning, but this harrowing Sarah Gadon-led Netflix series had no Emmy tale to tell this year.

One Day At A Time – The Norman Lear EP’d Netflix series had even more laughs and relevance in its second season so in the long run the joke will be on Emmy voters.

Real Time With Bill Maher – The HBO series and its free wheeling host have been an Emmy nominations regular for years, not so much in the 2018 of John Oliver it seems.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. – There were sparkling performances by Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jones as the iconic MCs, solid turns by Josh Duhamel and Jimmi Simpson as investigating cops and Anthony Hemingway’s fluid direction, among other treats of the USA Network show. So, like the still unsolved murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, it is a mystery why Unsolved is un-nominated this morning.

Late Night With Seth Meyers – With The Tonight Show out too, this was not NBC’s late-night year.

Barbra Streisand – The GOAT winner worked hard in the FYC campaign this year but the Netflix special The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! weren’t singing it turns out.

The Walking Dead – Being left out of the Emmy race for the most part year after year, the exclusion of TWD has become a broken record on the snubs stereo but the fact is that though the AMC series may be long in the tooth now and heading towards some big changes, Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohen, Danai Gurira, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were killing it last season. What will it take to bring this genre barrier down? An invasion of the Kingdom?

Ray Donovan – Nothing for Liev Schreiber or the heartbreaking exit of Paula Malcomson from the Showtime drama. Looks like the premium cabler needs a Hollywood fixer of its own on this one.