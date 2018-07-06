CBS’ Big Brother (1.3 demo rating, 4.94 million viewers) topped Thursday night in the 18-49 age bracket, while NBC’s Little Big Shots (0.8, 6.39M) won the night in total viewers with its most watched telecast since Sunday, April 8.

NBC’s 9 PM Marlon (0.6, 2.97M) grew to a season high in total viewers, while maintaining its demo ratings for a third straight week. Another 9:30 PM episode (0.6, 2.38M) did same in demo while dipping in overall crowd.

Big Brother dropped a tenth in the demo from the previous week’s first Thursday telecast, and is down 32% compared to same night last year. But it dominated the 9 PM hour over Big 4 competitors by 86% in that metric and 25% in total viewers.

ABC’s The Gong Show (0.6, 3.49M) ticked up a tenth from the previous week, after which Match Game (0.7, 3.96M) stayed steady, as did 10 PM’s drama Take Two (0.4, 2.87M).

CBS (1.0, 4.594M) led in both metrics, followed by NBC (0.6, 3.840M) which hit No. 2 in total viewers and tied ABC (0.6, 3.440M) for No. 2 in the demo. Fox (0.5, 1.761M) and CW (0.2, 699K) followed, featuring all-repeat slates.