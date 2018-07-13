CBS’s Big Brother (1.5, 5.26M), recovering from July 4 week ratings doldrums, easily captured Thursday’s No. 1 status, demo-wise with a 15% climb compared to last week.

NBC’s 8 PM Little Big Shots (0.7, 5.80M) slipped slightly week to week, but nonetheless topped the night in total viewers. That network’s Marlon (0.6, 2.91M; 0.6, 2.40M) stayed steady for a fourth week, airing the final final two episodes of its second season in the 9 PM hour. And, NBC’s 10 PM Law & Order: SVU repeat ( 0.5, 2.53M) finished in a three-way tie for slot demo win, with Take Two and CBS’s SWAT repeat (0.5, 3.08M).

Fox’s two-hour The Four: Battle for Stardom (0.9, 2.80M) returned to originals, equaling its prior first-run broadcast.

ABC’s original lineup lost 1/10th 8 and 9 PM with The Gong Show (0.5, 2.96M) and The Match Game (0.6, 3.49M). At 10 PM Take Two (0.5, 2.80M) ticked up 1/10th.

CBS took the night in both metrics (1.0, 4.638M), followed by Fox (0.8, 2.801M) in the demo and NBC (0.6, 3.663M) in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 3.081M) followed, then CW (0.2, 745K), which aired repeats of Supernatural (0.2, 850K) and Black Lightning (0.2, 650K).