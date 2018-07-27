CBS’ Big Brother (1.5 rating in adults 18-49, 5.39 million viewers) continued its dominance in Thursday’s primetime, topping all others broadcast programming in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

The reality staple, off a tenth from last week’s season-high Thursday number but even with Wednesday’s edition, helped give CBS an easy victory overall in total viewers, teaming with reruns of The Big Bang Theory (0.8, 5.75M) and Young Sheldon (0.9, 5.40M) its lead-ins; those repeats were the two most-watched shows of the night.

Fox tied CBS for the top spot overall in 18-49s with the 8-10 PM The Four: Battle for Stardom (0.9, 3.11M), which hit a season high in viewers and tied its high in the demo ahead of next week’s finale.

ABC had a full night of originals with The Gong Show (0.5, 2.75M), Match Game (0.6, 3.32M) and Take Two (0.4, 2.54M) all even with last week. Take Two was the only original at 10 PM.

On NBC, a repeat Ellen’s Game of Games led into back-to-back episodes of Trial & Error at 9 PM (0.5, 2.17M) and 9:30 (0.4, 1.79M), down a tenth and two-tenths, respectively, from last week’s season premiere.

The CW aired all repeats.