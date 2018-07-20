CBS’s Big Brother (1.6, 5.56M) delivered season-best numbers in viewers and demos Thursday, sailing to No. 1 status on the night in the 18-49 age bracket, while finishing behind network’s The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.0, 6.05M) in total viewers.

CBS’s 10 PM SWAT repeat (0.5, 3.30M) won the hour in total viewers and finished first in the demo in a three-way tie with NBC’s Law & Order; SVU (0.5, 2.59M) and ABC’s The Gong Show (0.5, 2.38M).

Gong was ABC’s smallest crowd-getter in primetime, following 9 PM’s Match Game (0.6, 2.97M) and 8 PM’s Take Two (0.4, 3.11M).

Fox’s 8-10 PM The Four: Battle for Stardom (0.9,2.83M) posted same demo as previous week, which makes it highest rated episode this season.

NBC kicked off the night with Ellen’s Game of Games (0.7, 3.70M) in repeats, scored best stats of the night, followed by the second-season debut of Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (0.6, 3.26M) at 9 PM. A second, 9:30 PM Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (0.5, 2.69M) broadcast posted series low but retained 79% of lead-in, on par with Season 1 retention.

CBS (1.0, 5.10M) won Thursday night , followed by Fox (0.9, 2.83M) in the demo and NBC (0.6, 3.06M) in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 2.82M) landed in fourth place in both metrics, ahead of CW (0.1, 560K) which broadcast Supernatural (0.1, 630K) and Black Lightning (0.1, 490K).