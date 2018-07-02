CBS’ Instinct season finale (0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 4.46 million total viewers) ran a lap ahead of Sunday’s 9 PM competitors in total viewers, while taking a tumble compared to its penultimate week in the demo to finish third in the hour despite its Big Brother (1.2, 4.89M) lead-in.

Big Brother’s 20th season Sunday starter (1.2, 4.89M) captured No. 1 status at 8 PM in both metrics, while down two-tenths compared with last summer’s Sunday start. BB doubled its 60 Minutes (0.6, 6.85M) lead-in demo-wise, but came in short of the newsmag in total audience.

CBS captured top spot for the primetime night in total viewers, thanks also to 60 Minutes, which handily won the 7 PM hour while clocking in a tenth shy of ABC in the demo.

An all-game-show-repeats lineup gave ABC’s schedule the nightly win in the demo including America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.10M), Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 4.57M), $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 3.67M) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.26M).

NBC’s Shades of Blue (0.5, 3.4M) hung on to its previous week’s demo, and climbed 11% in total viewers versus a week ago to win the the 10 PM hour among Big Three broadcasters in overall crowd, after an 8-10 PM America’s Got Talent repeat lead-in (0.6, 3.84M).

ABC (0.7, 3.90M) topped the night in the demo, CBS (0.6, 4.51M) took total viewers and tied with NBC (0.6, 3.73M) for No. 2 in the demo. Fox (0.5, 1.32M) followed with a slate that included One Strange Rock (0.3, 1.01M), followed by repeats of The Simpsons (0.5, 1.35M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.33M), Family Guy (0.7, 1.64M) and a second serving of Bob’s Burgers (0.7, 1.60M).