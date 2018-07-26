CBS’ Big Brother (1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, 5.64 million total viewers) jumped up a ratings point Wednesday facing off against NBC’s two-hour World Of Dance (1.4, 4.88M) on its new night and Fox’s MasterChef (1.0, 3.65M). The boost made CBS’ long-running reality series primetime’s top-rated and most-watched program in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers.

Still, NBC, which saw World of Dance dented two-tenths minus its usual America’s Got Talent lead-in when it aired on Mondays, won Wednesday in total viewers. Its 10 PM original Reverie (0.4, 2.16M) was even with last week.

Behind its Gordon Ramsay doubleheader that included 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.9, 3.14M), down a tenth, at 9 PM, Fox took the night overall in the demo; MasterChef was flat with last week.

The 8 PM slot was chock-full of originals outside of ABC, with the CW offering the series premiere of Burden of Truth (0.2, 930,000); it bowed a tenth above the network’s kickoff of The Outpost on July 10. The network followed Wednesday with a new The Originals (0.3, 890,000), also up a tenth.

After Big Brother, CBS aired TKO: Total Knockout (0.6, 2.73M), which dipped two-tenths.

ABC aired all repeats.