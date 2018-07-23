ABC’s Fun & Games won Sunday for an eighth consecutive week in the demo, and third in total viewers.

Network’s 8 PM Celebrity Family Feud (1.1 demo rating, 5.99 million viewers) was Sunday’s most watched entertainment program for a 6th consecutive first-run at bat. But CBS’s 7 PM 60 Minutes repeat (0.7, 7.48M) was the night’s most watched program, logging 1.49M more viewers than ABC’s game show original in early data. The newsmag tied for top spot in the demo in its 7 PM hour, with ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat (0.7, 4.31M).

CBS’s Big Brother (1.4, 5.44M) topped the night in the key demo, beating closest competitor Celeb Family Feud by 27%.

At 9pm, ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9, 5.08M) won its hour for the 2nd week in a row with both metrics. Network’s To Tell the Truth (0.8, 3.89M) did same at 10 PM, besting CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles rerun (0.3, 2.59M) as well as NBC’s original episode of Shade of Blue (0.5, 3.11M) that followed NBC’s best performer on the night: an 8-10 PM America’s Got Talent encore (0.6, 4.11M) which climbed by 200K viewers compared to previous week’s Sunday repeat.

ABC (0.9, 4.84M) edged out CBS (0.7, 4.36M), NBC (0.5, 3.61M) and Fox (0.4, 1.18M) for the night.