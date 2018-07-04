CBS has released a statement following outrage by fans over inappropriate behavior and racist comments by some cast members in Season 20.

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” CBS said in a statement. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

The most recent incident occurred Monday night on the show’s 24/7 feed when cast members Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans used the term “ghetto” when comparing their tans, sparking swift backlash by fans on Twitter. Fans previously accused cast member JC Mounduix of sexual harassment for inappropriately touching contestants, with some calling for Mounduix’s ouster from the show.

This is not the first time the series has been dealt with controversial issues. In 2013, some contestants in season 15 made racist and homophobic remarks during their time on the show.