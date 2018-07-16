CBS’ 7 PM 60 Minutes rerun (0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 7.05 million viewers) drew Sunday’s largest crowd in primetime, while ABC’s 8 PM Celebrity Family Feud (1.0, 6.30M) was the night’s most watched entertainment program for its fifth consecutive original airing.

CBS’ 8 PM Big Brother (1.4, 5.24M) edged Celebrity Family Feud for the night’s No. 1 spot in the 18-49 age bracket.

At 9 PM, ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9, 5.17M) won its hour for a second consecutive week in total viewers, also taking the broadcast lead in the demo.

At 10 PM, ABC’s To Tell the Truth (0.8, 4.11M) topped its slot for a second week in a row in both metrics, climbing 14% over the prior week in the demo.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 10 PM Shades of Blue (0.5, 3.26M) at 10 finished No. 2 in both metrics, off a two-hour America’s Got Talent (0.7, 3.86M) broadcast.

ABC’s Fun & Games lineup (0.9, 5.05M) put the network out in front for a seventh Sunday in the demo and second in total viewers. CBS (0.7, 4.63M) followed in both metrics. Fox (0.6, 1.45M) finished third in the demo, while NBC (0.5, 3.26M) finished No. 3 in total viewers.