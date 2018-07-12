CBS’ The Big Bang Theory actually received three Emmy Awards nominations today after the TV Academy said it inadvertently omitted a nom for the multi-camera sitcom in the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category.

The directing addition of Mark Cendrowski for helming this season’s finale joins the veteran hit comedy’s nominations today for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series. It also grew CBS’ total to 32 noms, the fifth most overall among networks and platforms.

The tally has been updated on the official Emmy sites.

“Voting in the 70th Emmy Awards category of Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series resulted in seven nominees,” the TV Academy said in a statement this afternoon. “One of the nominees, The Big Bang Theory’s episode The Bow Tie Symmetry directed by Mark Cendrowski, was inadvertently left off various Television Academy communications platforms during today’s nomination activities.”

The category’s original list featured only six nominees. Cendrowski now joins fellow nominees Donald Glover and Hiro Murai (one apiece for FX’s Atlanta), Bill Hader (HBO’s Barry), Jesse Peretz (Netflix’s GLOW), Amy Sherman-Palladino (Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Mike Judge (HBO’s Silicon Valley).

THR was first to report the omission.