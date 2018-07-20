During the Big Bang Theory writers’ room panel at San Diego Comic-Con, stars Kumal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik surprised fans in Ballroom 20 to talk about the forthcoming season.

At the end of season 11, we all saw Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Bialik) tie the knot and it was revealed by show producer and writer Steve Holland that the season will begin with “SyAmy” on their honeymoon. But if you’re looking for a little Sheldon or Amy in the near future of the show you might have to wait a little longer because of the four episodes written so far, there are no plans for ShAmy to have a baby.

“We do know that Amy and Sheldon ultimately have children but we don’t know if that will be seen in Big BangTheory,” said Holland.

Other details revealed for the upcoming season were that an adult version of Tam Nguyen, Sheldon’s childhood friend seen in Young Sheldon will be making an appearance and Kathy Bates and Teller of Penn & Teller will be reprising their roles as Amy’s parents.

As for what’s in store for Raj, the only bachelor left in the group, Nayyar said that he is interested in having a love interest on the show and the audience in Ballroom 20 was happy to suggest Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie as guest stars.

He also thinks it would be a good opportunity for a new spinoff. “Instead of Young Sheldon, it’ll be Old And Fat Raj.”