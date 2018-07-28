UPDATED with Bob Odenkirk stunt. AMC announced today at the TCA Summer Press Tour that Better Call Saul has been set for season 5.

The announcement comes ahead of its season 4 premiere and its recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Better Call Saul joins Fear the Walking Dead and McMafia in AMC’s slate of renewed shows announced at TCA.

Moments after Charlie Collier, president and GM of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, took the stage to tell tour attendees the news, Saul star Bob Odenkirk joined him, standing next to the lectern. After a brief, serious observation about how the creative team “really knows the show now,” he lowered his pants enough to reveal a (presumably fake) tattoo on his buttocks that touted the show’s Season 4 debut on August 6. “I’m a real company man,” Odenkirk joked. “I thought, ‘Where can I put this where everyone can see it?'” After maybe a minute under the lights, Odenkirk exited stage right. “Who would have known he’d be staying in this hotel?” Collier quipped.

Season three of the Breaking Bad prequel spin-off ranked as the #5 cable drama among adults 25-54. Executive produced by Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. Better Call Saul” recently garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over three seasons, has earned 23 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, a Television Critics Association Award and two AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations. A Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production and created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

During Comic-Con, the series’ executive producer Vince Gilligan said that the forthcoming season is “the best season yet,” teasing that the overlap between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad is getting closer and closer.