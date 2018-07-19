“This is the best season yet,” Vince Gilligan told Comic-Con today of Better Call Saul’s fourth season that starts next month. “The overlap between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad gets closer and closer,” added the creator of the Bryan Cranston-Aaron Paul Emmy winner and co-creator of its prequel of sorts, driving the cavernous Hall H crazy with anticipation.

Of course, with a Breaking Bad reunion panel to directly follow the BCS shindig on Thursday, Gilligan and fellow EP Peter Gould danced but did not really make a move on whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are stepping back into the New Mexico landscape.

“You are going to see some stuff,” Gould cryptically declared on the first SDCC visit by BCS and then showed a clip of the Bob Odenkirk portrayed slimy lawyer first appeared on Breaking Bad in its second season in 2009. “You want the last hill on the rollercoaster to be the scariest of all,” Gilligan added.

Odenkirk, plus fellow BCS cast members Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian joined the EPs onstage. Breaking Bad alum and BCS regular Jonathan Banks was supposed to be on the panel but had to miss out due to knee surgery.

Before the panel started, Hall H was shown a trailer for the new season where clearly Jimmy McGill is on his way to becoming Saul Goodman with the death of his Michael McKean played brother Chuck taking the ethical brakes off.

The hype is real! Here is the full @Comic_Con International trailer for #BetterCallSaul premiering August 6th 9/8c on @AMC_TV pic.twitter.com/ShbsfuEKdt — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 19, 2018

Perhaps, it was all summed up in the line that Odenkirk’s character says right near the end of the trailer of “You know what God made snakes before he made lawyers, he needed the practice.”

Debuting the Season 4 opening episode tonight at Comic-Con, Better Call Saul is officially back on AMC on August 6.