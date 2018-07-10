Mudbound director Dee Rees has firmed a solid cast for her follow-up feature, The Last Thing He Wanted. Two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, and Mel Rodriguez have joined the previously announced Anne Hathaway and Willem Dafoe in the film, which Netflix will release next year.

Production is currently underway in Puerto Rico. Rees, who received an Oscar nom for co-writing Mudbound, penned the screenplay with Marco Villalobos based on 1996’s The Last Thing He Wanted novel by Joan Didion.

The plot centers on journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair’s arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point.

Dees and Mudbound producer Cassian Elwes are producing this film. Executive Producers are Jamin O’Brien, Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane and James Harris.

Affleck is repped by WME; Jones by Artist Rights Group; Perez by Innovative Artists and Silver Lining Entertainment; Gathegi by ICM and Framework Entertainment; Rodriguez by UTA and Abrams Entertainment.