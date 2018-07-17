RLJE Films and UMC have acquired the North American rights to the Jeremy Ungar-directed thriller Ride starring Bella Thorne (Famous in Love), Jessie T. Usher (Shaft), and Will Brill (The OA).

Ride is the feature debut for Ungar, who also wrote the script. The film is set to open nationwide in theaters and will also be available on VOD as well as Digital HD this fall.

The film from Unified Pictures follows James rideshare driver James (Usher) and passenger Jessica (Thorne). When they pick up a charismatic but manipulative Bruno (Brill), a night out in L.A. becomes a psychological war for survival.

Ride was produced by Unified’s Kjarval (The Layover, Rudderless), Tyler Jackson (What They Had) and Sefton Fincham (Drone). The film was financed by the Fyzz Facility along with Unified Film Fund II. Robert Jones (The Usual Suspects) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner) will serve as Executive Producers alongside with David Grace (Dope), Mike Rowe (Drone), and Levi Sheck (Dragged Across Concrete) and Dean Buchanan (Drone).

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.