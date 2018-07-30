Three-time Emmy winner Beau Bridges is set to co-star opposite Rory Scovel in Robbie, Comedy Central’s half-hour scripted comedy pilot.

Written by Scovel and Anthony King, Robbie centers around a delusional small town Christian youth league basketball coach (Scovel) living in the shadow of his father until he realizes he has his son of his own that can lead him to greatness.

Beau will play Robbie’s father, Robbie Walton Sr., known in the community as “Coach.” He is beloved by everyone in town because he led the local high school to two state championships in his day, he does not suffer fools – especially his son, Robbie (Scovel).

Scovel, King, Scott Moran and Gary Sanchez Productions serve as executive producers.

Bridges recently appeared on series Homeland, Mosaic, Black-ish, Bloodline and Masters of Sex. He next will be seen in Season 3 of OWN’s Greenleaf and recently was cast in Netflix’s Messiah. Bridges also can be seen in upcoming indie films Galveston and All About Nina this fall. He’s repped by CAA.