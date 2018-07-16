Beanie Fedstein starrer How To Build A Girl is now under way in UK with Lionsgate on board for UK distribution.

Joining Feldstein (Lady Bird) and Game Of Thrones star Alfie Allen in the comedic coming-of-age feature are Paddy Considine (Journeyman), Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Laurie Kynaston (England Is Mine), Joanna Scanlan (Pin Cushion), Arinzé Kene (Been So Long), Frank Dillane (In The Heart Of The Sea), Tadhg Murphy (Guerrilla) and Ziggy Heath (Spies of Warsaw).

Director Coky Giedroyc, whose TV credits include episodes of The Killing and BBC drama The Hour, is helming the feature, which is written by UK broadcaster and author Caitlin Moran (based on her autobiographical best-seller of the same name).

Feldstein will play Johanna Morrigan in the 1993-set movie. Morrigan is sixteen, smart, opinionated and overweight. Hormones raging, she is desperate to get out of her home town and make a name for herself – which she does, reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde, a rock music critic. Gaining notoriety as an enfant terrible, she finally figures out ‘how to build a girl’ – but is this the girl she wanted to build? Considine and Solemani will play Johanna’s “unconventional parents.”

Monumental Pictures’ Alison Owen and Debra Hayward produce. Film4 are co-financing with Tango Entertainment. Executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Sue Bruce-Smith for Film4, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango, Zygi Kamasa and Emma Berkofsky for Lionsgate and Caitlin Moran. Finance also comes from the BFI’s locked box initiative. Protagonist handles international sales.

Producer Hayward today promised “more surprises to come” on the film’s cast.