EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mayer, who recently directed the Annette Bening-Saoirse Ronan movie, The Seagull, has come on board to direct the feature take on Vanessa Diffenbaugh’s New York Times bestseller The Language of Flowers. Kiersey Clemons, star of Open Road’s cult comedy Dope and the upcoming Warner Bros./DC Flash movie is in talks to star in the lead role of Victoria.

.Kiersey Clemons

The Language of Flowers tells the story of a young woman who, after being released from the foster care system, finds work in a flower shop. There she changes the lives of others while working to overcome her own troubled past with her foster mother. The book spent 69 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and has sold over 2M copies worldwide in 40 languages. Previously set up at Fox 2000, the novel was then developed by BCDF with a new screenplay by Peter Hutchings.

Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures producing, along with Irfaan Fredericks of Kalahari Film & Media. Hutchings, Glenn W. Garland, and Kalahari’s Michael S. Murphey are executive producers.

Mayer, whose Broadway-directed shows include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels and American Idiot, also directed Fox 2000’s Flicka starring Colin Farrell and Robin Wright; and the pilot of NBC’s musical series Smash. He won one Tony Award and has been nominated for four others.

Clemons credits include this year’s Sundance Film Festival premiere Hearts Beat Loud, as well as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and the TV series Transparent on Amazon and TBS’ Angie Tribeca. She will next star in the Blumhouse survival thriller Sweetheart.

BCDF is best known for the female comedy Bachelorette and the drama comedy Liberal Arts. They are currently in the works on the romance-comedy Can You Keep a Secret? based on the bestseller and starring Alexandra Daddario.

Mayer is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Clemons is repped UTA, Eddie Galan of Mach 1, Starr Andreeff of MJMG, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Diffenbaugh is repped by Sally Wofford-Girand of Union Literary and WME. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.