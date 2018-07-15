The BBC has unveiled the first clip of its forthcoming slate of dramas – many of which will air on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, PBS and AMC in the U.S. The British public broadcaster launched the trailer on BBC One following its coverage of the World Cup final and has also put it online above.

It features shows including John Malkovich-fronted Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders, which will air on Amazon, PBS co-pro Les Misérables, which stars Dominic West and David Oyelowo, AMC’s Alexander Skarsgård-fronted co-pro The Little Drummer Girl from the team behind The Night Manager, Netflix pair Wanderlust, starring Toni Collette, and Michaela Coel’s Black Earth Rising and Sally Wainwright’s Suranne Jones-fronted period drama Gentleman Jack for HBO.

Elsewhere, it has given a glimpse of PBS co-pros including Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Wilson and Mike Bartlett’s Press, Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes’ Bodyguard, Mammoth Screen’s remake of The War of the Worlds, David Heyman’s The Long Song and Jenna Coleman’s The Cry.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says, “When I took on the role as Controller of BBC Drama, I pledged to create drama that was unexpected, drama for everyone, and drama which experimented with the innovative and bold. I am proud that over the past year we have taken bigger risks than ever before, and developed a diverse slate of dramas which I believe stand-out in a crowded landscape. I can’t wait for you to see the finished shows which begin airing on BBC One, Two and Three this autumn.”