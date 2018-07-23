BBC Studios is searching for a new content chief after the British public broadcaster’s production unit handed Chief Creative Officer Mark Linsey a new role.

Linsey will take charge of its portfolio of production company relationships across the whole sector, managing partnerships with indies and BBC Studios Production. He will also oversee BBC Studios’ new Content Partnerships team, which is formed of Scripted Portfolio Director Liam Keelan, Unscripted Portfolio Director Mark Reynolds and a new exec who will lead editorial strategy for content and platforms.

The company will hire a new Director of Content, who will steer the editorial strategy for BBC Studios Production in the UK. The new exec will work closely alongside Anna Mallett, MD, Production, who will have overall accountability for BBC Studios Production’s Business and Operations, as well as International Production & Formats.

BBC Studios owns stakes in indies including Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films and Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks’ Expectation Entertainment.

Tim Davie, BBC Studios CEO, said, “The media customer market has already changed so much; specifically in the digital space, and we are also seeing competitors increasing looking to strike deals directly with the creative talent. It’s imperative that we continue to develop our IP pipeline. Mark’s more than 20 years’ experience in the indie sector and his variety of senior roles within the BBC including Controller of Entertainment Commissioning and Deputy Director for BBC Television affords us the greatest opportunity to develop this area of our business significantly under his direction.”

Mark Linsey, Chief Creative Officer, BBC Studios, added, “We are entering a golden age of partnerships now – we must be offering market-leading creative and commercial partnership to a thriving portfolio of creative assets. These changes will put us in much stronger position to develop the very strongest relationships with British talent and deliver the best creative content for our audiences and our customers. We are going to be a better, bolder, braver partner to the industry; working with new talent, new content, and new platforms. And our Content Partnerships Group will be key to achieving that.”