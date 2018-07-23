Bank of America Merrill Lynch has added two veterans of the sector to its media and telecom advisory team.

Sam Powers will start this fall as head of Americas Media & Telecom Investment Banking for the investment bank, which is a unit of BofA. He had been heading up a comparable group at UBS. Randy Russell has joined as a managing director in Media & Telecom after a stint heading Americas Media & Telecom at Deutsche Bank.

“These two hires are important steps in our continuing effort to be the leading advisor to clients in the Media & Telecom space,” wrote Jack MacDonald, head of global technology, media and telecom investment Banking in a note to employees. “They bring nearly 40 years of combined industry experience and leadership to our practice.”

Powers has advised on many high-profile transactions for clients including Advance/Newhouse, CAA, TPG and Viacom. Russell will be exclusively focused on covering a number of major clients, having previously advised companies including Dish, Echostar and Verizon. Russell began his career in the United States Marine Corps.

‎”The addition of Sam and Randy to our global Media & Telecom practice reflects the significant momentum we are experiencing in this space as we continue to win key mandates and grow our market share,” MacDonald wrote.

Media M&A has reached historic levels of late. Deals such as Disney’s pending $71 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox assets and Discovery’s recent acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive are among those altering the landscape. From an advisory standpoint, navigating developments in other mega-deals such as AT&T-Time Warner and Sinclair-Tribune also can be lucrative for well-positioned firms.