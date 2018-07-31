EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA says it has made a record annual contribution of $113,500 to those studying MFA programs and other film and TV courses in the U.S. this year.
The 2018 students getting support come from the U.K., the U.S., Ghana, Peru and Iran, with some scholarships targeting underrepresented groups and communities. A full list of recipients is below.
Students will receive up to $10,000 of financial aid towards their graduate studies. Of the 20 recipients, nine students will study in New York institutions through the BAFTA New York Media Studies Scholarship Program, while 11 were awarded scholarships through BAFTA Los Angeles, to support studies at film schools in the U.S.
The U.S. scholarships are funded by BAFTA events, membership dues, and through donations from individuals and companies. Scholarships for British and Chinese students studying in the U.K. are set to be announced later this year.
“At BAFTA, we make it a priority to foster and support the next generation of talented filmmakers. It is vital that we give them the opportunity to tell their own stories,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen. “These talented students have the potential to change our industry by making their voices heard and bringing to the screen fresh perspectives that more fully represent our diverse culture and experiences.”
“Supporting the next generation of artists is one of the key foundations of BAFTA New York’s mission and we could not be more thrilled with this talented group of recipients,” added BAFTA New York Chair Arianna Bocco of IFC Films. “We look forward to working with them now and in the future and could not do this without our amazing partners whose continued support is truly invaluable.”
BAFTA U.S. Scholars in 2018:
Pigott/BAFTA Scholarship
- Bella Randle Racklin: Social Documentary Film at School of Visual Arts
- Rhys Jones: Filmmaking (MFA) at New York University
- Clare Byrne: Writing for Film and Television (MFA) at University of Southern California
- Lola Blanche Higgins: Film Directing (MFA) at American Film Institute
- Catherine Wignall: Screenwriting (MFA) at University of California, Los Angeles
BAFTA New York Documentary Scholarship in Honor of John F. Grist
- Rafael Samanez: Film, Documentary Specialization (MFA) at City College of New York
BBC America Diversity Scholarships
- Zubaira Ahmed: Television Production (MFA) at Brooklyn College
- Emmanuel Adu Poku: Film, Documentary Specialization (MFA) at City College of New York
DLT Entertainment Scholarship
- Taylor Silver: Television Production (MFA) at Brooklyn College
HBO Scholarship
- Rashad Frett: Graduate Film (MFA) at NYU Tisch School of the Arts
King Features Animation Scholarship
- Jess Hock: Cinema Arts (MFA) at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema
Taffner Family Charitable Trust Scholarship in Honor of Donald Taffner Sr. and Eleanor Taffner
- Bahareh Khosravi: Television Production (MFA) at Brooklyn College
Woman of Her Word Disabilities Scholarships
- Shannon Ryan: Cinema Arts (MFA) at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema
- Shannan Shaughnessy: Cinema Arts (MFA) at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema
Nigel Lythgoe Television Scholarship
- Edward Hancox: Film and Media Production (MFA) at University of Texas at Austin
Hunter Foundation Scholarship
- Rachel Main: Dramatic Writing (MFA) at New York University
- Gavin Laing: Producing for Film, Television and New Media (MFA) at University of Southern California
Access for All Scholarship
- Hena Ashraf: Film Directing (MFA) at University of California, Los Angeles
- Robert Treves: Screen Scoring (MM) at University of Southern California
- Edward Howarth: Screenwriting (MFA) at Boston University