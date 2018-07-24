BAFTA LA is expanding its longstanding Newcomers Program for Brit arrivals in the city to include talent and industry professionals from international territories.
In its first year of expansion the support program will welcome professionals from Poland, South Africa, Australia, Israel, Korea, France, Turkey and Hong Kong. A full list of participants can be found below.
Each participant receives access to BAFTA membership events and initiatives aimed at supporting career development and the transition to living and working in the U.S.
This year’s 55 participants include 19 actors, 15 directors, nine producers, three screenwriters, two art directors, two executives, two composers, one cinematographer, one production designer, one agent and one publicist.
“As BAFTA extends its helping hand globally, we are thrilled that after 10 successful years supporting British talent in Los Angeles, the Newcomers Program now expands to include international talent,” said New Talent Committee Chairs, Sandro Monetti and Peter Morris.
“As our industry becomes increasingly global, it is more vital than ever that emerging talent has access to an international network of peers and mentors. We hope to provide just that to these Newcomers in Los Angeles.”
FIRST YEAR NEWCOMERS – U.K.
- Waseem Abbas, Actor
- Sheena Bhattessa, Actor
- Lucian Collier, Actor
- Sasha Collington, Director
- Pete Cooksley, Producer
- Leo Draper, VP International Creative Advertising
- Michael Driscoll, Director
- Tina Gharavi, Director
- Denise Hoey, Actor
- Mark Jackson, Actor
- Allison McGourty, Screenwriter, Producer
- Nita Mistry, Actor
- Rochelle Neil, Actor
- Mark Prendergast, Actor
- Monroe Robertson, Actor, Producer, Director
- David Saunders, Composer
- Sam Smith, Actor, Screenwriter
- Hanna Stanbridge, Actor, Screenwriter
- Sammy Sultan, Screenwriter, Director
- Catherine Taylor, Director
- Samuel Washington, Director, Screenwriter
FIRST YEAR NEWCOMERS – INTERNATIONAL
- Felicity Abbott, Production Designer – Australia
- Asligul Armagan, Screenwriter, Director – Turkey
- Christel Chaudet, Video Producer – France
- Leah de Niese, Actor – Australia
- Daniel Jansen, Segment Producer – South Africa
- Muriel Naim, Director – Israel
- Sarah Oh, Producer – South Korea
- Angie Polkovich, Director, Screenwriter – Poland
- Wan-Yi Sweeting, Creative Accounts Executive at Tongal – Hong Kong
- Roi Vissel, Cinematographer – Israel
SECOND YEAR NEWCOMERS
- Abby Ajayi, Screenwriter
- Sisi Cronin, Publicist
- Nicholas Horton, Development Producer
- Louise Houghton, TV Presenter, Journalist, Actress
- Kitty Kaletsky, Producer
- Sohm Kapila, Actor
- Peter Lam, Composer
- Adam Linzey, Director
- Luca Malacrino, Actor
- James McNamara, Screenwriter
- Alicia Sadler, Filmmaker, Artist
- Fagun Thakrar, Actor, Director, Producer
- Iesh Thapar, Director
- Emma Weston, Art Director
THIRD YEAR NEWCOMERS
- Andy Blackburn, Director
- Marcus Chan, Screenwriter, Director
- Menik Gooneratne, Actor, Screenwriter
- Ben Gutteridge, Screenwriter, Director
- Heather Harris, Director
- Ruaraidh Hunter, Agent
- James Longman, Producer
- Alex Polunin, Producer
- Nicola Posener, Actor
- Emma West, Actor