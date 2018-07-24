BAFTA LA is expanding its longstanding Newcomers Program for Brit arrivals in the city to include talent and industry professionals from international territories.

In its first year of expansion the support program will welcome professionals from Poland, South Africa, Australia, Israel, Korea, France, Turkey and Hong Kong. A full list of participants can be found below.

Each participant receives access to BAFTA membership events and initiatives aimed at supporting career development and the transition to living and working in the U.S.

This year’s 55 participants include 19 actors, 15 directors, nine producers, three screenwriters, two art directors, two executives, two composers, one cinematographer, one production designer, one agent and one publicist.

“As BAFTA extends its helping hand globally, we are thrilled that after 10 successful years supporting British talent in Los Angeles, the Newcomers Program now expands to include international talent,” said New Talent Committee Chairs, Sandro Monetti and Peter Morris.

“As our industry becomes increasingly global, it is more vital than ever that emerging talent has access to an international network of peers and mentors. We hope to provide just that to these Newcomers in Los Angeles.”

FIRST YEAR NEWCOMERS – U.K.

Waseem Abbas, Actor Sheena Bhattessa, Actor Lucian Collier, Actor Sasha Collington, Director Pete Cooksley, Producer Leo Draper, VP International Creative Advertising Michael Driscoll, Director Tina Gharavi, Director Denise Hoey, Actor Mark Jackson, Actor Allison McGourty, Screenwriter, Producer Nita Mistry, Actor Rochelle Neil, Actor Mark Prendergast, Actor Monroe Robertson, Actor, Producer, Director David Saunders, Composer Sam Smith, Actor, Screenwriter Hanna Stanbridge, Actor, Screenwriter Sammy Sultan, Screenwriter, Director Catherine Taylor, Director Samuel Washington, Director, Screenwriter

FIRST YEAR NEWCOMERS – INTERNATIONAL

Felicity Abbott, Production Designer – Australia Asligul Armagan, Screenwriter, Director – Turkey Christel Chaudet, Video Producer – France Leah de Niese, Actor – Australia Daniel Jansen, Segment Producer – South Africa Muriel Naim, Director – Israel Sarah Oh, Producer – South Korea Angie Polkovich, Director, Screenwriter – Poland Wan-Yi Sweeting, Creative Accounts Executive at Tongal – Hong Kong Roi Vissel, Cinematographer – Israel

SECOND YEAR NEWCOMERS

Abby Ajayi, Screenwriter Sisi Cronin, Publicist Nicholas Horton, Development Producer Louise Houghton, TV Presenter, Journalist, Actress Kitty Kaletsky, Producer Sohm Kapila, Actor Peter Lam, Composer Adam Linzey, Director Luca Malacrino, Actor James McNamara, Screenwriter Alicia Sadler, Filmmaker, Artist Fagun Thakrar, Actor, Director, Producer Iesh Thapar, Director Emma Weston, Art Director

THIRD YEAR NEWCOMERS