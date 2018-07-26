With new diversity requirements for the BAFTA Film Awards formally coming into effect, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has published the Rules & Guidelines for next year’s prizes, and set its key dates for the 2018-2019 season. Nominations will be unveiled on January 9 with the BAFTA ceremony held on February 10.

As previously announced, the new eligibility requirements stipulate that all entries into two British film categories — Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer — must meet at least two of the four BFI Diversity Standards. Those standards are a framework for measuring inclusion and representation with a focus on under-represented groups across four areas: on-screen representation, themes & narratives; project leadership & creative practitioners; industry access & opportunities; and opportunities for diversity in audience development. The full rules can be found here.

Below is the list of key dates:

October 1: Entry deadline for short film submissions

October 23: Entry deadline for Stage One submission of feature film entries (confirming film eligibility, which categories each film will be entered into and entries for the performance categories). Entries for the British film categories should be submitted to the BFI for consideration against their Diversity Standards by this date at the latest

November 22: Entry deadline for Stage Two submission of feature film entries (confirming candidates for nomination in all other categories)

November 30: Details of all entered films and performances sent to Film Voting Members and entrants

December 7: Deadline for comments and queries about entry listings

December 12: Films opening for UK general release after 1 January 2019 must be screened to members before this date

December 14: Round One voting opens

January 2: 6PM Round One voting closes

January 3: EE Rising Star Award nominees announced

January 9: Nominations Announcement; Round Two voting opens

February 6: 6PM Round Two voting closes

February 8: All entered films to have screened to the public by this date

February 9: BAFTA Nespresso Nominees’ Party

February 10: EE British Academy Film Awards