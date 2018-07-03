ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.2 demo rating, 5.22 million viewers) continued its hold on Monday primetime ratings from 8-10 PM in total viewers and in the key 18-49 age bracket. But last night’s 1.2 demo rating, on a night of diminished viewership levels with the approaching holiday, is a season low.

Similarly, Bachelorette’s 10 PM lead-out The Proposal (0.7, 3.46M), while down a tenth from weeks 1 and 2, held up well. That said, NBC’s 9-11 PM American Ninja Warrior repeat (0.7, 3.24M) tied The Proposal for No. 2 status, demo-wise, on the night.

While those two reality series tied in the demo, CBS’ scripted drama Elementary (0.4, 3.92M) topped total viewers at 10 PM. CBS’ 8 PM Mom repeat (0.6, 4.29M) was the net’s top performer Monday night.

ABC’s hook-up lineup (1.1, 4.659M) took Monday primetime, followed, not closely, by NBC (0.7, 3.218M) in the demo and CBS (0.5, 3.699M) in overall audience.

Fox (0.6, 2.276M) followed NBC in the demo, with repeats of So You Think You Can Dance (0.6, 2.27M) and 9-1-1 (0.5, 2.29M).

And CW (0.3, 1.196M) held steady, with holiday-impervious Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.31M) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 1.11M).