ABC’s 8-10 PM The Bachelorette (1.6, 6.27M) headlined Monday in Total Viewers and in the demo for an eighth consecutive week. The hook-up show’s overall audience was its biggest so far this season. And Bachelorette dominated NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.1, 5.18M) in the two hours by more than 1M viewers and 36% in the 18-49 age bracket.

Ninja also climb week to week, by 1/10th in the demo and 200K total viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox’s 8 PM So You Think You Can Dance (0.6, 2.41M) slipped.

After Ninja, NBC (0.9, 4.9M) jumped 50% from previous week in the demo and 44% in total viewers, winning the 10 PM hour in both metrics, besting ABC’s The Proposal (0.8, 3.46M) and CBS’s Elementary (0.4, 3.37M) which picked up where it left off in ratings, after short break.

CBS’s earlier, 9 PM Salvation (0.3, 2.48M) stayed steady following a TKO repeat (0.5, 2.61M) which was CBS’s best demo performer on the night.

CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.40M) was stat on CW, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 99K) slipped viewer-wise.

ABC (1.3, 5.33M) won the night, beating closest broadcast competitor NBC (1.0, 5.07M) by 4% in total viewers and 30% in the demo. The win marked Monday summer highs for ABC which clocked its 5th consecutive win on the night. After NBC, Fox (0.5, 2.13M) followed in the demo and CBS (0.4, 2.82M) in total viewers, followed by CW (0.3, 1.11M).