Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Peter Facinelli (Twilight Saga, Nurse Jackie), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Goosebumps 2), and Jerry O’Connell (Billions) are set for Awesomeness Films’ comedy, currently titled The F*ck It List, which just started production. Michael Duggan is at the helm, directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan McDermott.

It follows Brett Blackmore (Brown), an exemplary high school senior who is on a path for a future he’s not even sure he wants. When his senior prank goes horribly wrong, seven Ivy-League colleges pull their acceptances, and his future crumbles. In frustration, and with nothing left to lose, he launches the F*ck-It List – all the things he wishes he’d done in high school but was too busy or afraid to try. The list goes viral, making him famous overnight and a beacon of hope for his peers. This new found fame and influence prompts Brett to break free and make a run for a future of his own design.

Camryn Manheim (The Practice), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Karan Brar (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Tristan Lake Leabu (The Young and The Restless), Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (The Babysitter), Natalie Zea (The Detour), and Laura Bell Bundy (Anger Management) round out the cast.

Matthew Signer, McDermott, and Duggan are producing the project. Jordan Levin and Brett Bouttier are the executive producers.