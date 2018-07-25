EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry has joined Amy Adams in Fox 2000’s Hitchcockian thriller, The Woman In The Window, directed by Joe Wright and based on A.J. Finn’s NYT best-selling novel.

Tracy Letts adapted the script which has Adams starring as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb. Afraid to leave home, she fills her day watching film noir classics and her interaction is mostly online. She spies on her neighbors like they do in the movies she loves. When she sees a crime take place in the house across the park, should she call the cops? She’s also got a problem with prescription drugs and wine consumption.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing the film which co-stars Gary Oldman and Wyatt Russell. It opens in theaters October 4, 2019.

Henry, who is up for the supporting actor Emmy this year, will soon begin production of Super Intelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy. His three upcoming films, If Beale Street Can Talk, White Boy Rick, and Widows, were just announced as part of the upcoming TIFF lineup. In addition, Henry can be heard in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, out in December.

