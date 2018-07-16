EXCLUSIVE: Peggy Whitson, the astronaut who retired from NASA last month as the U.S. record-holder for the most cumulative time in space at 655 days, has signed with UTA to help set the orbit for the next phase of her career.

Among her numerous records, Whitson, a biochemist, twice commanded the International Space Station after becoming the ISS’ first science officer; she has contributed to hundreds of experiments that have had impacts on the fields of medicine, artificial intelligence, agriculture, engineering and more. She also holds marks for the most spacewalks by a female (10). Her last ISS mission, which set the cumulative record, ran from November 2016-September 2017.

That’s plenty of fodder for a memoir, which is in the works. UTA will help shepherd that project as well as her public speaking opportunities, along with other projects across TV and film.

She’s already had some practice with on-air hosting:

#Fitness is critical in space! Watch this #SpeedyTime video as I transform the multi-modal ARED machine during my workout. pic.twitter.com/nQEsRq0XHw — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 21, 2017

The signing comes after eight astronauts served as co-hosts on Darren Aronofsky’s National Geographic docuseries One Strange Rock including Jeff Hoffman, the former NASA astronaut who made five trips into space, and Nicole Stott, who painted the first watercolor from space. That 10-part series bowed in March.