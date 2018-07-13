An open letter signed by more than 40 people, most of them female celebrities but including male actor and abuse victim Terry Crews, has called on the public to stop blaming actress Asia Argento for the suicide of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

The letter, published Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, claimed Argento “has now found herself on the receiving end of vicious cyberbullying and repulsive slander at the hands of internet trolls who hold her responsible for Anthony’s death.”

The note also said that Argento has been accused by online commenters of using the #MeToo movement and Bourdain’s suicide to advance her career.

The letter’s signatories included Crews; actresses Rosanna Arquette, Paz de la Huerta, Natasha Henstridge, Oliva Munn, and Mira Sorvino; and Fox reporter Lauren Sivan, who was one of the first women to go public with an accusation against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.